[免費] WaveShop 音頻剪輯、裁切分割、編輯工具
WaveShop 是個功能看起來相當完整且實用的聲音檔編輯工具，可同時檢視、編輯與預覽多個音樂檔的內容，並隨時使用選取、複製或貼上你要調整的段落或音效，輸出成各種常見格式的音樂檔與音頻編碼，剪接與編輯過程中除了速度相當快之外，也不會造成音質的損失。
跟其他類似工具一樣，WaveShop 同樣提供了包括 Amplify 功率放大、音頻提取、左右聲道分離、淡入/淡出、段落搜尋、均化、重新取樣、聲道對調….等等各式各樣的音頻編輯與調整功能亦支援包含 AAC/MP4, MP3, FLAC 與 Ogg/Vorbis.. 等格式在內的聲音檔。而除了可支援超過 4GB 以上的聲音檔之外（64位元版本），，
▇ 軟體小檔案 ▇ (錯誤、版本更新回報)
- 軟體名稱：WaveShop
- 軟體版本：1.0.14.001
- 軟體語言：英文
- 軟體性質：免費軟體
- 檔案大小：3.16 MB
- 系統支援：Windows XP/7/8/10/11（支援 32/64 位元）
- 官方網站：http://waveshop.sourceforge.net/
- 軟體下載：Download 下載
WaveShop 主要功能：
- Bit-perfect: samples aren’t changed needlessly
- Very fast: all processing is done in memory
- 64-bit version can edit files exceeding 4GB
- Supports most file formats including AAC/MP4, MP3, FLAC and Ogg/Vorbis
- Clipboard: Copy/Cut/Paste/Insert/Delete
- Unlimited undo
- Normalize and/or fix DC offset
- Amplify (boost/attenuate)
- Fade in/out/custom, linear or logarithmic
- Peak statistics
- RMS statistics with histogram
- Reversal and inversion
- Find clipping with detailed report
- Extract channels to mono files
- Insert/delete/swap channels
- Change audio format
- Sample rate conversion
- Generate audio w/ envelopes and modulation
- Edit surround speaker assignments
- Find zero crossing
- Multiple Document Interface (MDI)
- Multithreaded processing
- Playback via DirectSound
- Peak-hold meters with surround support
- Real-time spectrum analyzer
- Recording with no limit but disk space
唯一缺點…. 似乎還沒有中文版。，