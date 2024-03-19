[免費] WaveShop 音頻剪輯、裁切分割、編輯工具

WaveShop 是個功能看起來相當完整且實用的聲音檔編輯工具，可同時檢視、編輯與預覽多個音樂檔的內容，並隨時使用選取、複製或貼上你要調整的段落或音效，輸出成各種常見格式的音樂檔與音頻編碼，剪接與編輯過程中除了速度相當快之外，也不會造成音質的損失。

跟其他類似工具一樣，WaveShop 同樣提供了包括 Amplify 功率放大、音頻提取、左右聲道分離、淡入/淡出、段落搜尋、均化、重新取樣、聲道對調….等等各式各樣的音頻編輯與調整功能亦支援包含 AAC/MP4, MP3, FLAC 與 Ogg/Vorbis.. 等格式在內的聲音檔。而除了可支援超過 4GB 以上的聲音檔之外（64位元版本），，

所有處理程序都放在主記憶體裡面執行，因此速度相當快又有效率，也可支援無限次的 undo，算是相當簡單且實用的編輯工具。

▇ 軟體小檔案 ▇     (錯誤、版本更新回報)

  • 軟體名稱：WaveShop
  • 軟體版本：1.0.14.001
  • 軟體語言：英文
  • 軟體性質：免費軟體
  • 檔案大小：3.16 MB
  • 系統支援：Windows XP/7/8/10/11（支援 32/64 位元）
  • 官方網站：http://waveshop.sourceforge.net/
  • 軟體下載：Download 下載
WaveShop 主要功能：

  • Bit-perfect: samples aren’t changed needlessly
  • Very fast: all processing is done in memory
  • 64-bit version can edit files exceeding 4GB
  • Supports most file formats including AAC/MP4, MP3, FLAC and Ogg/Vorbis
  • Clipboard: Copy/Cut/Paste/Insert/Delete
  • Unlimited undo
  • Normalize and/or fix DC offset
  • Amplify (boost/attenuate)
  • Fade in/out/custom, linear or logarithmic
  • Peak statistics
  • RMS statistics with histogram
  • Reversal and inversion
  • Find clipping with detailed report
  • Extract channels to mono files
  • Insert/delete/swap channels
  • Change audio format
  • Sample rate conversion
  • Generate audio w/ envelopes and modulation
  • Edit surround speaker assignments
  • Find zero crossing
  • Multiple Document Interface (MDI)
  • Multithreaded processing
  • Playback via DirectSound
  • Peak-hold meters with surround support
  • Real-time spectrum analyzer
  • Recording with no limit but disk space

唯一缺點…. 似乎還沒有中文版。

