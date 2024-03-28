「IP-Tools」19合1的網路掃描、偵測工具

這個IP-Tools是一個相當方便的網路檢測工具，集合了連線偵測、SNMP、Port、UDP掃描與ping、trace…等功能，全部集合在同一個軟體中。可在同一個軟體中同時執行多個檢測任務，亦可將檢測結果直接輸入成HTML或TXT文件，適合給網管或網站管理者用。

IP-Tools包含19種網路小工具，可同時間執行不同查詢或監測工作，亦可將軟體縮小到桌面右下角的系統列，，

變成一個小ICON 20-48-10 ，方便隨時檢查網路或主機的反應狀況。

軟體名稱：IP-Tools
軟體版本：3.00
軟體語言：英文
軟體性質：試用版(全功能，21天試用)
檔案大小：2.60 MB
系統支援：Windows 7/8/10/11
官方網站：http://www.ks-soft.net/
軟體下載：按這裡

「Port Scanner」可以掃描指定IP的電腦有開放哪些PORT。

20-34-26

「Ping Scanner」可以掃描哪些電腦正在線上，或區域網路中有哪些電腦正常運作中。

20-31-57

「Trace」工具可以顯示由你的電腦連線到對方電腦或網站共經過哪些節點與回應速度。

20-35-06

「Host Monitor」可以同時監視多個網站或電腦，看看這些電腦是否活著、反應速度如何。其他還有一些滿實用的小工具，可以參考下面官方網站的說明。

20-36-02

主要功能：（轉貼自官方網站說明）

  1. Local Info      – examines the local host and shows info about processor, memory, Winsock data, etc
  2. Connection Monitor     – displays information about current TCP and UDP network connections
  3. NetBIOS Info     – gets NetBIOS information about network interfaces (local and remote computers)
  4. NB Scanner     – shared resources scanner
  5. SNMP Scanner     – scans network(s) for SNMP enabled devices
  6. Name Scanner     – scans all hostnames within a range of IP addresses
  7. Port Scanner     – scans network(s) for active TCP based services
  8. UDP Scanner     – scans network(s) for active UDP based services
  9. Ping Scanner     – pings a remote hosts over the network
  10. Trace     – traces the route to a remote host over the network
  11. WhoIs     – obtains information about a Internet host or domain name from the NIC (Network Information Center)
  12. Finger     – retrieves information about user from a remote host
  13. LookUp     – looks for domain names according to its IP address or an IP address from its domain name
  14. GetTime     – gets time from time servers (also it can set correct time on local system)
  15. Telnet     – telnet client
  16. HTTP     – HTTP client
  17. IP-Monitor     – shows network traffic in real time (as a set of charts)
  18. Host Monitor     – monitors up/down status of selected hosts.
  19. Trap Watcher     – allows you to receive and process SNMP Trap messages.

最後更新：03-28, 2024 上午 6:36

