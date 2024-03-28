「IP-Tools」19合1的網路掃描、偵測工具
這個IP-Tools是一個相當方便的網路檢測工具，集合了連線偵測、SNMP、Port、UDP掃描與ping、trace…等功能，全部集合在同一個軟體中。可在同一個軟體中同時執行多個檢測任務，亦可將檢測結果直接輸入成HTML或TXT文件，適合給網管或網站管理者用。
IP-Tools包含19種網路小工具，可同時間執行不同查詢或監測工作，亦可將軟體縮小到桌面右下角的系統列，，
軟體名稱：IP-Tools
軟體版本：3.00
軟體語言：英文
軟體性質：試用版(全功能，21天試用)
檔案大小：2.60 MB
系統支援：Windows 7/8/10/11
官方網站：http://www.ks-soft.net/
軟體下載：按這裡
「Port Scanner」可以掃描指定IP的電腦有開放哪些PORT。
「Ping Scanner」可以掃描哪些電腦正在線上，或區域網路中有哪些電腦正常運作中。
「Trace」工具可以顯示由你的電腦連線到對方電腦或網站共經過哪些節點與回應速度。
「Host Monitor」可以同時監視多個網站或電腦，看看這些電腦是否活著、反應速度如何。其他還有一些滿實用的小工具，可以參考下面官方網站的說明。
主要功能：（轉貼自官方網站說明）
- Local Info – examines the local host and shows info about processor, memory, Winsock data, etc
- Connection Monitor – displays information about current TCP and UDP network connections
- NetBIOS Info – gets NetBIOS information about network interfaces (local and remote computers)
- NB Scanner – shared resources scanner
- SNMP Scanner – scans network(s) for SNMP enabled devices
- Name Scanner – scans all hostnames within a range of IP addresses
- Port Scanner – scans network(s) for active TCP based services
- UDP Scanner – scans network(s) for active UDP based services
- Ping Scanner – pings a remote hosts over the network
- Trace – traces the route to a remote host over the network
- WhoIs – obtains information about a Internet host or domain name from the NIC (Network Information Center)
- Finger – retrieves information about user from a remote host
- LookUp – looks for domain names according to its IP address or an IP address from its domain name
- GetTime – gets time from time servers (also it can set correct time on local system)
- Telnet – telnet client
- HTTP – HTTP client
- IP-Monitor – shows network traffic in real time (as a set of charts)
- Host Monitor – monitors up/down status of selected hosts.
- Trap Watcher – allows you to receive and process SNMP Trap messages.
訪客留言：
5 Replies to “「IP-Tools」19合1的網路掃描、偵測工具”
請問有沒有telnet軟體是可以支援一段時間自己印一個現在時間 或是已經連線時間的功能呢?
可以用 nmap 看看, 免費的…該有的功能都有…
可以參考我的 BLog.
http://kit168.blogspot.com/2008/08/blog-post.html
全功能，21天試用
第二次開啟軟體時，會倒數數秒鐘。
這軟體出來滿久一段時間了，應該很容易”找”….
試用版 ???
有無時間、功能限制 ???
這東西不錯,可以知誰連進來..XD
做好防護..