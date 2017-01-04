手機裡通常本來就都會附有基本的計算機 App，不過若是在使用通訊軟體與別人聊天當中臨時需要計算東西時，就必須先跳離原本的聊天畫面，再開啟計算機來算，記憶力不好的人數字記不起來，大概就會在聊天視窗與計算機兩者之間跳來跳去好幾次才算的完吧！
這個問題只要下載「Mini Calculator Keyboard」就可以輕鬆解決了！它是一款計算機鍵盤，在聊天當中或任何在輸入文字的畫面中需要計算數字時，只要切換到此鍵盤，就可以將原本打字的鍵盤取代為計算機鍵盤，在原來的畫面就能快速進行運算，並可將計算結果直接傳送出去，不需經過複製貼上、反覆切換畫面的過程，就能完成真的十分方便哦！
下載完成後只要到 iPhone 或 iPad 的設定功能中，將「Mini Calculator Keyboard」新增到鍵盤列表中，就可以在鍵盤上快速切換，使用完畢向左或右滑動就能切換回原來在使用的輸入法鍵盤。一般人也許用到的機會不多，但的確是個相當方便的小工具，有需要的朋友可以參考看看囉！
▇ 軟體小檔案 ▇
- 軟體名稱：Mini Calculator Keyboard
- 軟體語言：英文
- 開發人員：Shira Shapira
- 官方網站：http://www.pluskeyapp.com/
- 軟體性質：限時免費，超過指定日期後將調回原價
- 系統支援：iOS 8.0 以上
- 軟體下載：在 iPhone、iPad 中開啟 App Store 並搜尋「Mini Calculator Keyboard」即可下載安裝，或「按這裡」透過 iTunes 安裝。
使用方法：
第1步 下載安裝後，直接到裝置的「設定 -> 一般 -> 鍵盤 -> 鍵盤」。
第2步 點擊「新增鍵盤」然後選擇「PlusKey」。
第3步 完成新增後，在聊天時需要計算機就可以直接從「地球」切換成計算機鍵盤囉！在計算機鍵盤上左右滑動可快速切換回原來的鍵盤，向下滑動則可快速隱藏。
第4步 黑色區塊為計算顯示窗，點擊即可將計算結果自動顯示於文字輸入框中。
